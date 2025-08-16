Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

Two persons lost their lives and two others were injured in Mumbai early Saturday due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains.
The incident happened at Jankalyan Society in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli (West). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse occurred amid heavy rains when soil and stones from a nearby hillock crashed onto a hut.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday witnessed overcast skies, with a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the season’s average.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and light rain or thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon and evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8:30 am. The city’s air quality stood in the “satisfactory” category with an AQI of 112 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
Yamuna water level nears danger mark
The Yamuna water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge reached 205.22 metres on Saturday morning, just below the 205.33-metre danger level. Flood control officials said the rise is due to high volumes of water being released from the Hathnikund barrage (around 38,897 cusecs per hour) and Wazirabad barrage (45,620 cusecs per hour).
Authorities have been put on alert and precautionary measures are in place to deal with potential flood-like conditions. Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.
Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, causes waterlogging
Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai, witnessed heavy overnight rains leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Sion and Dadar, and reduced visibility. The city remains under an orange alert.
The Mumbai Police have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and exercise caution. “Police have been instructed to be on high alert,” they posted on X.