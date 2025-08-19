Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yamuna water level nears evacuation mark in Delhi; IMD predicts more rain

IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies for today, with light rain or drizzle likely during the day, followed by one or two spells of rain or thundershowers late at night

August is typically the wettest month for Delhi, with an average rainfall of 226.8 mm (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

The water level of River Yamuna in Delhi rose to 205.79 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, inching close to the 206-metre evacuation threshold, news agency PTI reported. 
The river had already crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the afternoon of August 18, and levels have been steadily rising since. Authorities confirmed that the situation is under constant watch, with all concerned agencies directed to remain on alert to manage possible flood-like conditions.
 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to visit low-lying areas along the Yamuna to review preparedness measures. 
 

According to PTI, an official at the central flood control room said the steady rise is primarily due to the heavy discharge of water from Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. At present, Hathnikund is releasing nearly 38,361 cusecs, while Wazirabad is releasing around 68,230 cusecs every hour. Water released from the upstream barrage usually takes 48–50 hours to reach Delhi.
 
The warning level for Yamuna is 204.50 metres, while evacuation begins once levels cross 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge remains a crucial monitoring point for assessing flood risks in the capital.

Weather forecast for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies for today, with light rain or drizzle likely during the day, followed by one or two spells of rain or thundershowers late at night or early morning. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity will vary from 83 per cent to 60 per cent. 
 

Delhi sees record rainfall in August

August is typically the wettest month for Delhi, with an average rainfall of 226.8 mm. This year, however, the capital has already logged 259.7 mm of rain between August 1 and 18, according to private forecaster Skymet Weather. This is the second-highest August rainfall in the past 12 years. In comparison, Safdarjung station recorded 321.4 mm in August 2013, while last year saw 390.9 mm during the month. With nearly two weeks remaining, this August could surpass recent records.

Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality stayed in the 'satisfactory category with an AQI of 90 at 8 am on Tuesday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. AQI values between 51 and 100 are considered satisfactory, while 0–50 is good.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

