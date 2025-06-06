Friday, June 06, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police deports 71 foreign nationals from Dwarka for illegal stay

Delhi Police deports 71 foreign nationals from Dwarka for illegal stay

Different units and police stations, including Uttam Nagar and Chhawla, launched coordinated operations to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the area

A Delhi Police officer sealing an area in the Connaught Place area.

The police said the crackdown was initiated based on a tip-off regarding people overstaying in India without valid visas or having entered the country illegally. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police deported 71 foreign nationals, including Bangladeshis, Rohingyas from Myanmar, and Nigerians, who were found staying illegally in the country, an official said on Friday.

In May alone, 71 such individuals -- 47 from Bangladesh, 17 Rohingyas from Myanmar and seven from Nigeria -- were apprehended by various police units of Dwarka and sent to a detention centre after being produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Different units and police stations, including Uttam Nagar and Chhawla, launched coordinated operations to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the area. 

The police said the crackdown was initiated based on a tip-off regarding people overstaying in India without valid visas or having entered the country illegally.

 

These persons were found residing or roaming in different areas of Dwarka district.

Also Read

air conditioner, ACs

BSES offers 69-89 per cent discount on ACs, fans for Delhi residents

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi unveils 25-point plan to cut pollution, boost clean mobility: Details

Image: Shutterstock

IRS officer's premises raided: ₹1 cr cash, 3.5 kg gold, 2 kg silver seized

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Delhi HC seeks govt update on Covid-19 testing standards amid rising cases

The largest number of deportations, 38, was made by the Special Staff, followed by 24 by the Uttam Nagar police station.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell, Chhawla police and the AATS deported six, two and one individual, respectively.

All of them were booked under relevant sections and sent to detention centres following FRRO orders, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB event, Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka cricket board denies role, blames govt

Modi, Narendra Modi

India-Sri Lanka defence dialogue discusses enhancing maritime security

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank official siphons ₹4.58 cr, loses it after investing in stocks

Ram Temple, Ayodhya

45 kg gold used in Ram Temple; passes to be required for Ram Darbar visits

Modi, Narendra Modi

Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat', Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam: PM Modi

Topics : Delhi Delhi Police Bangladesh Rohingyas in India Myanmar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon