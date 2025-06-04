Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday to review the progress of ongoing projects of the NHAI in the national capital.

After the meeting, Gupta said the "double-engine" government is benefitting the people of Delhi, in a reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power both at the Centre and in the city.

"NHAI projects worth Rs 35,000 crore are ongoing in Delhi. Work to build a 7-kilometre underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road is underway. Work on the construction of an elevated road from INA to the Indira Gandhi International Airport is going on," Gupta added.

 

The chief minister said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also taken over the work of building a drainage system around its roads.

"This will eliminate issues that arise due to multiple agencies. The PWD will help them," she added.

Gupta shared that the NHAI has also approved road overbridge (RoB) and road underbridge (RuB) projects worth Rs 150 crore for Delhi.

"Projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been carried out for Delhi and I am thankful to the Centre for that," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Rekha Gupta Delhi NHAI BJP

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

