Delhi Police detains 1,350 AAP workers, leaders while protesting: Officials

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained as many as 1,350 AAP workers and leaders who were staging protest against the questionning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, officials said.

The questioning of Kejriwal in the matter is currently underway, and the AAP has claimed that around 1,500 party workers have been detained by the police.

To avoid clashes with AAP workers, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 outside the CBI's headquarters on the day.

The police also put extra barricades all over the city. Besides this, Rapid Action Force was also deployed to maintain law and order.

AAP workers, also assembled from other states, tried to halt the traffic at major crossings but were overpowered and detained by the police.

--IANS

