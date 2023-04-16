close

G20 meeting of chief agri scientists to kick-start on Monday in Varanasi

The inaugural session will be graced by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and Civil Aviation, General (Retd) V K Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
V K Singh, MoS, External Affairs

V K Singh

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
A three-day Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) under India's G20 presidency will kick-start on Monday in Varanasi and will discuss on sustainable agriculture and food systems for healthy people and planet.

Agriculture research and development, including food security and nutrition, climate smart agriculture, digital agriculture, public private partnership etc., will be deliberated in the meeting being organised by the Union agriculture ministry.

The 'Millets And Other Ancient GRains International ReSearcH Initiative (MAHARISHI)' is also proposed for deliberations as a G20 initiative during India's presidency, an official statement said.

The MAHARISHI aims at advancing research collaborations and generating awareness about millets and other ancient grains during the International Year of Millets 2023 and after, it said.

The theme of the meeting is "Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems for Healthy People and the Planet.'

The inaugural session will be graced by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, and Civil Aviation, General (Retd) V K Singh.

On the second day, the discussion on MACS Communique will start post-lunch and the same will conclude on the third day.

About 80 foreign delegates from G20 member states, including the USA, China, Russia and European Union, will attend the meeting, the statement said.

Invited guest countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, the UAE, Vietnam) and international bodies such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organization, are scheduled to participate.

International Solar Alliance, CDR and Asian Development Bank will also be participating as special invitees in the three-day meeting.

Senior officials from the ministry of agriculture and other ministries including the ministry of external affairs are also attending the meeting.

The government has made arrangements to give a taste of the unique experience of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage to the foreign delegates arriving at Varanasi. The traditional welcome has been arranged at the airport.

The district administration has also made elaborate arrangements for the delegates to facilitate their convenient movement in the city. Adequate arrangements for their security and safety at the meeting venue hotels of their stay have also been made.

The delegates would be taken on a cruise ride to witness the scintillating view of Ganga Aarti on April 17. Thereafter, a welcome dinner and cultural programme is organised at Taj Ganges.

The delegates will be taken to Sarnath on April 18. They will be given a guided tour of ASI Museum and Buddha Stupa and also witness the light and sound show. Subsequently, the cultural performance and gala dinner for delegates is arranged at the serene surroundings of the Buddha Theme Park.

The delegates will visit Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) on April 19 and have a glimpse of the textile history of the city along with live demonstrations of the local artisans making their products.

A small exhibition of leading institutions of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and State Agriculture Department is organised at TFC. The delegates will be served with freshly-cooked millet dishes at the venue. Thereafter, farewell dinner and cultural performances are organised at the Hotel Taj Ganges.

Topics : G20 meeting | G20 | Agriculture

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

