Delhi police issues notification to prohibit blowing of horns at IGI's T-3

The notification was issued on Wednesday that read that the noise caused by the indiscriminate blowing of horns by the motorists at departure and arrival forecourts of Terminal-3 IGI Airport

Delhi airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
In an attempt to reduce noise pollution on the streets, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a gazette notification to prohibit the blowing of horns at departure and arrival forecourts of Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
The notification was issued on Wednesday that read that the noise caused by the indiscriminate blowing of horns by the motorists at departure and arrival forecourts of Terminal-3 IGI Airport was causing disturbance to the general public. It was necessary to prevent this harm by reducing the noise levels emitted from the use or blowing of horns at the departure and arrival forecourts of Terminal 3 IGI Airport.
"Now, therefore, I, S K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police/Traffic (HQ-II), Delhi, in the exercise of the powers u/s 29(e) of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, delegated to me by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, vide his Order No. 1433-1560/Spl. Cell dated July 7, 1978, do hereby prohibit the blowing of horns at departure and arrival forecourts of Terminal-3 IGI Airport, except in emergency or urgent situations where blowing of the horn is warranted," it reads.
It further reads that the concerned civic road agencies maintaining the roads and areas shall erect the corresponding informatory signboards indicating the restrictions in the area for the information and convenience of all concerned. "This order shall come into force with immediate effect," it stated.
Meanwhile, the passenger pick facility was shifted to the multi-level car parking from the third carriageway to decongest but it has been resumed, resulting in long queues of cars at arrival and departure at T-3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Delhi Traffic Police IGI Airport

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

