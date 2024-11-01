Delhi records hottest October since 1951 amid rising pollution levels

Business Standard
The CPCB data shows significant pollution levels, especially after Diwali celebrations, raising concerns about air quality and potential health impacts nationwide

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

October 2024 becomes the warmest October after 1951 in terms of both Maximum and Minimum temperatures in Safdarjung, New Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According to the IMD, this month has recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.2 degrees Celsius over Safdarjung respectively.

In 1907, the maximum temperature was 35.5 degrees Celsius, in 1930 maximum temperature was 35.0 degrees Celsius, in 1938 it recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius, in 1941 it recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius, in 1951 it recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Friday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night.

 

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

Cyclist Stephen, passing through India Gate where the AQI stood around 317 post-Diwali, said, "Because of the pollution, terrible things are happening. The pollution came on very suddenly this time. Just a few days ago, there was nothing, and now my brother has fallen sick. I used to come here to cycle with my brother, but he has been severely affected by the pollution lately. And today, the pollution is extreme."

At around 7:00 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The pollution issue wasn't limited to Delhi; several other cities across India, including metropolises like Chennai and Mumbai, reported similar conditions, with smog and poor air quality affecting large areas.

The CPCB data shows significant pollution levels, especially after Diwali celebrations, raising concerns about air quality and potential health impacts nationwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

