Business Standard
Home / India News / Diwali firecracker ban defied, Delhi air quality level soars to 'very poor'

Diwali firecracker ban defied, Delhi air quality level soars to 'very poor'

Despite a firecracker ban, Diwali celebrations in Delhi saw heavy use of fireworks, causing the AQI to hit 'very poor' levels, with some areas nearing 'severe' as thick smog settled in

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Diwali, large gatherings in Delhi defied the firecracker ban on Thursday, leading to a sharp rise in air pollution levels. By early Friday morning, the capital's air quality had deteriorated significantly, with some areas nearing "severe" levels. At 6 am on Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359, categorising it as "very poor".

Firecracker use

Despite restrictions, various localities, including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, and Dwarka, reported widespread firecracker use. Areas in west and east Delhi, such as Punjabi Bagh, Vikaspuri, Burari, and Dilshad Garden, also witnessed substantial firecracker activity.

Delhi pollution: AQI levels surge across Delhi-NCR

Several areas, such as Burari Crossing (AQI 394), Jahangirpuri (387), and Anand Vihar (395), recorded "very poor" air quality at 6 am. The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, showed similar trends. Noida recorded an AQI of 293, indicating "poor" air quality, while Ghaziabad and Gurugram reached 316 and 348, respectively, both classified as "very poor".
 

Delhi AQI: Peak pollution levels on Diwali night

Pollution at many monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR peaked around midnight. Although PM2.5 and PM10 levels declined after 1 am, they remained alarmingly high. Pollution levels began rising sharply after 5 pm on Thursday, coinciding with extensive firecracker activity across the capital.
 
In some areas, PM2.5 concentrations reached up to 900 micrograms per cubic metre, exceeding the safe limit of 60 micrograms by more than 15 times. Key monitoring stations, such as RK Puram and Jahangirpuri, reported these extreme levels at 8 pm. By 10 pm, locations including Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, and Okhla recorded PM2.5 levels in the range of 850–900 micrograms per cubic metre.

AQI categories

The AQI categorisation reflects the potential health impacts of air pollution, ranging from "good" (0-50) to "severe plus" (above 450). An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered "very poor", while readings from 401 to 450 are categorised as "severe".

Ban on firecrackers in Delhi

The Delhi government imposed a comprehensive firecracker ban effective from October 14 until January 1, 2025. However, Diwali morning revealed a thick layer of smog across the capital, with the AQI recorded at 328 by 4 pm, marking the worst Diwali air quality in the last three years.

Also Read

Delhi pollution

Delhi AQI dips to 'very poor' on day of Diwali; Anand Vihar air 'severe'

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Ramesh backs renewable energy, public transport to tackle air pollution

Pollution

A day before Diwali, Delhi has the fourth worst AQI in India: See list here

Pollution

Delhi, Mumbai record poor AQI levels in Oct; Kolkata remains an outlier

Pollution

Delhi AQI improves slightly to 'poor' category; may turn 'severe' on Diwali

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon