Delhi records minimum temperature of 5.5 deg C, AQI in 'very poor' category

The IMD has predicted clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said

India Gate

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 346 which comes under the very poor' category

Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The IMD has predicted clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 346 which comes under the very poor' category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good', 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor', 301 and 400 very poor', 401 and 450 severe' and above 450 severe-plus'.
Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla's minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

