Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', but Grap Stage 3 curbs not invoked

At 6 am on Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 349 -- remaining firmly in the 'very poor' category

Several areas in Delhi have reported alarming AQI levels, with Anand Vihar registering 407 ('severe') and Vivek Vihar at 390. (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi's air quality has plunged into the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 346 on Monday (January 20) at 8 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is consistent with Sunday's AQI -- recorded at 362 on Sunday at 6 pm. This marks a significant deterioration from Saturday's 7 pm reading of 263, which was in the 'poor' category.  
 
At 6 am on Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 349 -- remaining firmly in the 'very poor' category. The city is also grappling with a cold wave, with minimum temperatures ranging from 8 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 23 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate fog across parts of the city, with thunderstorms and rain likely on January 22 and 23, followed by foggy conditions for the remainder of the week.  
 
 
AQI levels across Delhi
 
Several areas in Delhi have reported alarming AQI levels, with Anand Vihar registering 407 ('severe') and Vivek Vihar at 390. Other high readings include Wazirpur (381), R K Puram (380), Dwarka-Sector 8 (379), and Jahangirpuri (373). Even traditionally cleaner areas like Lodhi Road reported AQI levels of 360, underscoring the widespread nature of the pollution.  
 
Recently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage-III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as AQI levels showed a declining trend towards Sunday evening, falling to 360 by 8 pm. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures have been intensified to prevent further degradation of air quality.  

The Supreme Court’s revised threshold of 350 for implementing Stage-III GRAP measures was not triggered, as the AQI dipped just below this level.  
 
AQI expected to improve
 
According to the Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS), the AQI is expected to improve slightly to the 'poor' category from January 20 to 21 due to increased wind speeds. However, the air quality is likely to return to 'very poor' on January 22.  
 
The persistent air quality challenges in Delhi underscore the urgent need for effective measures and public cooperation to mitigate pollution, particularly during the colder months when weather conditions exacerbate the situation.

