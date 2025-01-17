Business Standard

CAQM lifts Grap 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels dip

CAQM lifts Grap 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels dip

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Photo: PTI

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Friday revoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution due to favourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

Calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions had allowed accumulation of pollutants in the region earlier this week, promoting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement strictest curbs under stage 3 and 4 of GRAP.

The panel decided to revoke stage 4 curbs on Thursday amid a dip in pollution levels following a spell of rain in the region.

On Friday, air pollution level declined further amid strong winds, leading to revocation of stage 3 curbs.

 

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution in India Delhi-NCR

Jan 17 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

