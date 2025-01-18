Business Standard

With Grap-3 curbs lifted, Delhi govt orders resumption of physical classes

With Grap-3 curbs lifted, Delhi govt orders resumption of physical classes

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a notice dated January 17, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had decided to lift measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan

The DoE also instructed the heads of the schools to promptly inform students, staff and parents about the decision. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi government has issued a notice directing all schools to resume physical classes after anti-pollution measures were lifted in the national capital.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a notice dated January 17, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had decided to lift measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

As a result, all classes in both private and government schools will be conducted in physical mode, effective immediately, it said.

The DoE said in the notice, "...all government, government unaided, unaided recognised private schools of the DoE, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), and the Delhi Cantonment Board are informed hereby to resume offline classes. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect."  The DoE also instructed the heads of the schools to promptly inform students, staff and parents about the decision.

 

Regular physical classes are expected to resume on Monday.

Students, parents and guardians have been advised to contact their respective school authorities for additional information or clarifications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

