Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', GRAP stage 1 restrictions implemented

Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', GRAP stage 1 restrictions implemented

GRAP Stage 1 also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries

air pollution, AQI

Representative Image | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital on Tuesday as the air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day.

Stage 1 of the GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management and emission controls in industries, power plants and brick kilns.

GRAP Stage 1 also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

 

Air quality in Delhi has continued to remain in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 207 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI dipped to the 'poor' zone after Dussehra.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the weather department.

More From This Section

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

LIVE news: India did not cooperate in probe into Nijjar's killing, alleges Justin Trudeau

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks govt's reply on plea against illegal constructions on riverbeds

Baba Siddique

Siddique murder: Cops search for 3rd shooter who flaunted 'gangster' status

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Aiims doctors seek prez's intervention as WB colleagues continue strike

Cocaine, drugs

Delhi-Gujarat haul: Drugs brought from S America, purified in Ankleshwar

Humidity was at 64 per cent at 8:30 am, the India Meteorological Department said.

The department has predicted cloudy skies for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Delhi's air quality index hits 'poor' levels; Grap Stage-I enforced

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhi minister urges Centre to expedite cloud seeding to curb air pollution

PremiumStubble burning: From Ground Zero in Punjab, bad news for Delhi-NCR

Stubble burning: From Ground Zero in Punjab, bad news for Delhi-NCR

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

CAQM revisits study: Vehicles, dust, industries lead Delhi-NCR pollution

delhi pollution

'Total non-compliance': SC raps CAQM over failing to curb Delhi's pollution

Topics : Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution Central Pollution Control Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon