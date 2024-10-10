Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi minister urges Centre to expedite cloud seeding to curb air pollution

Delhi minister urges Centre to expedite cloud seeding to curb air pollution

Rai highlighted the critical need for timely action before air pollution levels, particularly after Diwali, escalate to 'hazardous'

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Rai stressed on the importance of coordinating with various agencies. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the centre to convene an urgent meeting with key stakeholders to expedite approvals for cloud seeding, an emergency measure aimed at reducing the anticipated winter pollution spike in the capital.

In a letter sent to the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday, Rai highlighted the critical need for timely action before air pollution levels, particularly after Diwali, escalate to 'hazardous'.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stressed on the importance of coordinating with various agencies to secure the necessary clearances for effective deployment of cloud seeding technology.

"We have already experienced a delay of approximately one month in the efforts for cloud seeding in Delhi, and with air quality likely to deteriorate to 'hazardous' levels by early November, I once again request you to immediately convene meetings with all relevant stakeholders, he wrote.

 

The Delhi Government had explored cloud seeding as a pollution mitigation strategy last year, with IIT Kanpur presenting the potential benefits of the process. However, implementation was stalled due to delays in obtaining essential approvals from central agencies.

Cloud seeding involves artificially inducing rain to cleanse the air of pollutants and it has been proposed as a temporary solution to Delhi's persistent smog issues, according to the letter.

We are prepared to take up cloud seeding to combat air pollution, but we need clearances from central departments to proceed, Rai asserted, urging the union environment minister to facilitate an all-stakeholder meeting to fast-track the approval process.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumStubble burning: From Ground Zero in Punjab, bad news for Delhi-NCR

Stubble burning: From Ground Zero in Punjab, bad news for Delhi-NCR

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

CAQM revisits study: Vehicles, dust, industries lead Delhi-NCR pollution

delhi pollution

'Total non-compliance': SC raps CAQM over failing to curb Delhi's pollution

air pollution, AQI

CAQM revises GRAP, bans non-BS-VI buses in Delhi if AQI hits severe level

clean air

Delhi breathes clean air for 128 days in first half of 2024: Report

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi air quality air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon