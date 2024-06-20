Delhi's heatwave claims 192 homeless lives in nine days, crisis escalates

The heatwave that scorched Delhi from June 11 to 19 claimed the lives of 192 homeless people, making it the deadliest on record for this period, according to a report by the NGO Centre for Holistic Development.

As the national capital swelters under severe heat conditions, the past 48 hours have seen 14 fatalities, with an additional 380 people admitted to government hospitals. Of these, 112 have been discharged, while 118 continue to receive medical care.

Across the border in Noida, the toll continues to rise, with more than 14 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to suspected heat strokes, as confirmed by the health department.

Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director of the NGO Centre for Holistic Development, told India Today, “In a harrowing span from June 11 to 19, Delhi recorded the death of 192 homeless people, due to extreme heatwave conditions. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to protect one of society’s most vulnerable groups.”

The study further revealed that homeless people constitute 80 per cent of unclaimed bodies during heatwaves. Aledia pointed to factors such as air pollution, rapid urbanisation, and deforestation exacerbating the city’s soaring temperatures.









सरकार से अपील है की राज्य एवं जिला स्तर पर प्रभावित राज्यों में समर एक्शन प्लान को जमीनी स्तर पर लाए, ना की A4 शीट पर बाजारों और रैन बसेरों में चिपकाए

जलवायु परिवर्तन की वजह से मौसम की मार झेलते वंचित समुदाय के दिहाड़ी मजदूर और बेघरो की मौतो पर सरकारों की चुप्पी





Critical challenges like access to clean drinking water intensify the risk of dehydration and related health complications among the homeless population.

“Despite the critical situation, homeless individuals frequently find themselves excluded from government welfare programs such as the Deen Dayal National Urban Livelihood Mission [NULM-SUH] and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana [PMAY], primarily due to the lack of identification documents and a permanent address,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The absence of intermediary housing options or financial assistance leaves many with no choice but to live on the streets,” Aledia said.

He further stressed the necessity for immediate measures such as establishing cooling centres, expanding shelter capacity, water distribution, and tackling the root causes of homelessness through supportive housing initiatives and comprehensive services.

Heatwave claims over 110 lives across India



The relentless heatwave sweeping across northern and eastern India has claimed at least 110 lives and left over 40,000 people battling suspected heat stroke from March 1 to June 18 this year, according to Health Ministry sources.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest toll with 36 deaths, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha, according to the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).



“These numbers may not be final as data from states continues to come in, indicating the toll could rise,” cautioned an official source.



On June 18 alone, six fatalities were attributed to severe heatstroke.

The prolonged heatwave has prompted the Centre to issue advisories to hospitals, urging them to establish dedicated units for heat-related illnesses. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has instructed all central government hospitals to set up special heatwave units to ensure prompt care for affected individuals.

Reviewing the national situation, Nadda emphasised the importance of hospital readiness in delivering optimal healthcare to those affected by the intense heat.



(With PTI Inputs)