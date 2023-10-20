Delhi's Municipal Corporation releases funds for Chhath Puja preparations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in a notice, announced the release of Rs 40,000 for every ward for the preparations of Chhath Puja.

It further mentioned that the allocation of the budget has been made for the augmentation of street lighting on the approach road to Chhath Ghats.

The funds allocated by the MCD, will also be used for cleaning of the ghats along with making proper arrangements for electricity and water. The approach road to the Ghats will also have adequate street lighting.

The amount has been allocated for two Ghats in each ward, said the notice.

Chhath is primarily celebrated in India's states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes.

Devotees offer Goddess Chhath and God Surya (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings with their desires whether it is a wish for a son, husband wealth, healthiness, or any other things. It is believed that a person's desires and prayer from the heart's core would bring blessings.

During the time of fasting, those foods which are assumed to be pure only are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.

The celebration in which the non-veg. dishes are avoided especially containing the cuisines of grains and species such as millet, lentil, buckwheat, and garlic.

The holy dip into water resources, fasting and abstinent neither drinking a drop of water maintaining purity and cleanliness are the rigorous rituals followed at the time of Chhath.

Chhath is marked with the worship of the goodness of family members, their happiness, and prosperity. Chhati Mata is worshipped during the festival, along with the Sun God.

