India not planning curbs on imports or investments from Canada: Reports

Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa deteriorated sharply after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September his intelligence agencies were pursuing credible allegations

India-Canada tensions: Multi-billion economic deals at risk if rift widens

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
India is not planning to impose any measures to curb imports or investments from Canada, despite simmering diplomatic tensions between the two countries, two senior government sources in New Delhi said.
Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa deteriorated sharply after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September his intelligence agencies were pursuing credible allegations tying Indian agents to the shooting of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

