India not planning curbs on imports or investments from Canada: Reports

India is not planning to impose any measures to curb imports or investments from Canada, despite simmering diplomatic tensions between the two countries, two senior government sources in New Delhi said.
Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa deteriorated sharply after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September his intelligence agencies were pursuing credible allegations tying Indian agents to the shooting of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.
