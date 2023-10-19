close
Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list

The Durga Puja festival is celebrated with complete joy and enthusiasm. The festival will start on October 20 and will conclude on October 24. Here's the list of top Durga Puja pandals

Durga Puja festival

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
A great occasion of mass celebration, i.e., Durga Puja has started in different parts of India. The Durga puja religious ceremony includes several things from religious ceremonies to buying brand new outfits for the event. But there is no better place to experience Durga Puja than Kolkata, which is also the birthplace of the grand festival. 

This is a time to get involved with spirituality and devotion, feel the divine power of Maa Durga and spend quality time with the family. It is the best time for all the Bengali families across the globe when they relish delicious authentic Bengali food and proudly immerse in their culture and tradition.

The magic of Durga Puja is so immense that it has received a 'UNESCO Tag Of Intangible Cultural Heritage Of Humanity.' The best time to visit Kolkata, 'The City Of Joy'  is during Durga Puja, when you will get to experience the real vibes to enjoy the charm and magic of Durga Puja.

Every year hundreds of pandals are set up in Kolkata, but there are few which are worth visiting. Check the list below:

Top 6 Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata

Suruchi Sangha

Suruchi Sangha is a 50-year-old pandal whose theme is centred on a different state of India every year. The idol of Durga Maa is modelled on how it is going to look in each state. This pandal even won several awards, including Best Decorated Pandal in 2003 and 2009 for its exquisite artwork. 

Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja

This is one of the most prestigious Durga Puja pandals set up in Kolkata, which showcases the replicas of all the famous monuments from across the world. The popular pandal has a dazzling and colourful combination that decorates the interior of the Pandal. The pandal is very popular and has won plenty of awards in different categories. 

Santosh Mitra Square

The pandal has been organised for 80 years, and Santosh Mitra Square is one of the best Durga Puja pandals organised in Kolkata. The pandal came into the limelight in 2017 after showcasing goddess Durga sitting in a Buckingham Palace setting.

Bagbazar

This Bagbazar pandal is considered to be one of the oldest Durga Puja pandals in the city, and it is a more than 100-year-old venue, which is a favourite among locals. The pandal is decorated in a simple and fun-filled carnival to keep locals and visitors from different places coming back each year.

College Square

The college square was established in 1948, the square is based close to the bank of a lake. In this pandal, the Durga Puja idol is situated here at a height of 10 feet. The pandal itself will be covered in several glittering lights, which will look ethereal in the backdrop of the lake.

Ballygunge Cultural Association Puja Pandal

Another Durga Puja pandal is organised in Kolkata, which is very popular among locals. The decorations here take you back to a bygone era that is all about devotion and show their love for the goddess Durga by uniquely decorating the pandal.

Topics : Durga Puja festivals India Kolkata durga puja in Bengal

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

