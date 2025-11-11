Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi schools till Class 5 to conduct classes in hybrid mode as AQI worsens

This comes after the air quality index in the capital rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds | (Photo: AdobeStock)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5 as air quality worsens in the national capital, PTI reported. 
 
Earlier today, the Central government invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) after the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi rose to 425 and hovered in the "severe" category. The report said that all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to immediately shift to hybrid mode, conducting classes both online and offline. 
The official notice, issued by the Department of Education, Delhi, reads, "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided RecognizedPrivate Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders." 
This comes after the air quality index in the capital rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable weather conditions, which allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.  
Pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring areas have remained in the 'very poor' category. Despite the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ramping up its anti-pollution measures, including the deployment of anti-smog guns and mechanical sweepers. 
 
     

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

