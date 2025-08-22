Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / School in Delhi's Dwarka receives bomb threat e-mail, premises evacuated

School in Delhi's Dwarka receives bomb threat e-mail, premises evacuated

Police teams, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders are conducting searches inside the school in Dwarka's Sector 7

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Maxfort School in Delhi's Dwarka was evacuated on Friday morning after it received a bomb threat via e-mail. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maxfort School in Delhi's Dwarka was evacuated on Friday morning after it received a bomb threat via e-mail, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the threat at 7.05 am. Police teams, bomb disposal squads and fire tenders are conducting searches inside the school in Dwarka's Sector 7.

"The building has been evacuated and thorough checking is underway to ensure the safety of the students," an official said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Delhi, Mumbai brace for wet spell as IMD issues nationwide alerts

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta likely to resume official engagements from today

Dalai Lama

Indian govt says it takes no position on Dalai Lama succession issues

Shubhanshu Shukla

Co-astronaut Nair likens Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space to Diwali

Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

Very soon, someone from our own soil will go to space in our rocket: Shukla

Topics : Delhi schools Bomb Bomb Threat Calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon