Delhi to witness warm day, zero chance of rain; temp to cross 40-deg C mark

Delhi is likely to witness a warm Friday with the mercury expected to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted clear skies throughout the day in the national capital with zero chance of rain.

The minimum temperature settled six notches below the average at 19.3 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was at 58 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 191, SAFAR data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read Max temp in Delhi to be 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday: IMD Delhi records minimum temperature at 6.1 degree Celcius; air quality poor Delhi temperature remains below season's average at min of 17.4 deg C Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day El Nino after La Nina year tends to result in rainfall deficit: Experts Delhi school gets another bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax India logs 1,280 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 18,009 Mamata proposes 'diploma doctors' for primary healthcare amid shortfall Political party, legislature party not the same, former appoints whip: SC LIVE: Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2