Business Standard
Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after it received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on Wednesday.
The threat turned out to be a hoax.
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.
"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.
Legal action in the matter is being taken, he said.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

