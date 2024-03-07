Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi University allocates 67 crore to set up WiFi networks on campuses

Delhi University allocates Rs 67 crores to set up WiFi in its college campuses to provide free WiFi to students. Ninety colleges will get the wifi connectivity in both north and south campuses

Delhi University

Delhi University

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi University allocates Rs 67.71 crore across all its college campuses, including the upcoming girls' hostel in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, to provide free WiFi to students.

Delhi University's 90 colleges will get WiFi connectivity in both north and south campuses.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project was funded from the loan corpus of Rs 938.33 crore taken by the varsity from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) in October last year to undertake various development projects.

The HEFA sanctioned a loan of Rs 261.33 crore to set up the WiFi network to begin the construction work of a building for the Faculty of Technology.

What is HEFA?

HEFA stands for Higher Education Financing Agency and it is a Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education's joint venture company providing financial assistance for the development of education infrastructure and research facilities in India's top educational institutions.

The Delhi University had applied for the land from HEFA in 2022 to develop infrastructures and expansion including setting up DE's east campus in Surjamal Vihar and opening a new college in Najafgarh among other projects. 

On March 8, 2024, DU is likely to propose its idea to extend the two MPhil course's validity till the academic year 2024-26 before the Executive Council of the varsity.

Last year Varsity had written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to resume MPhil at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) as an interim arrangement for students till the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) makes the final decision, meeting’s agenda reveals.

The university took this initiative when the dean of the Faculty of Medical Science expressed his concern about this.

The Academic Council and Executive Council had discontinued MPhil programmes from the academic year 2022-24 in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

As per the UGC's regulation for Minimum standards and procedures for the Award of PhD Degree, higher education institutes can no longer offer MPhil programmes.

Also Read

DU allocates Rs 67.71 crore for setting up WiFi in all college campuses

IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

PrimeBook Wi-Fi review: Android-powered laptop good for learning and work

Congress should rethink on party's face: Sharmistha Mukherjee on Rahul

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

Expecting wife to do household chores does not amount to cruelty: Delhi HC

Union min Shekhawat ensures inquiry into Rajasthan fake recruitment scam

Global goals for Afghanistan aligns with India's priorities: Ambassador

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

'New India' invents Covid vaccines, lands near south pole of Moon: EAM

Topics : Delhi University DU colleges Students Indian students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon