Union min Shekhawat ensures inquiry into Rajasthan fake recruitment scam

On Monday, fifteen trainee Rajasthan Police sub-inspectors, including the one who topped the recruitment exam, were detained for allegedly clearing the test in 2021 by using unfair means, police said

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday asserted that a thorough investigation on the Rajasthan paper leak and employment gained by unfair means will be taken up by the state government.
BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while speaking to the media said that initial steps have been taken to tackle the paper leak scandal as part of which Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and various political leaders have been brought into questioning.
"We are in the early stages of the investigation, and we have reached out to the RPSC and various political leaders. It remains to be seen who all are involved, and all the details will come to light soon," said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
"Not only those who are involved in paper leak, but also those who are recruited in jobs by using unfair means will also face trouble. Just keep seeing which faces get revealed in the scam," he said.
Earlier, on Monday, fifteen trainee Rajasthan Police sub-inspectors, including the one who topped the recruitment exam, were detained for allegedly clearing the test in 2021 by using unfair means, police said.
As per the Rajasthan Police, the arrested trainee was accused of passing the examinations through the utilization of leaked question papers and the involvement of substitute candidates.
"Concrete action is being taken by the SIT to curb paper leaks. SIT has also issued a helpline number- 9530429258. Major action by the Rajasthan Police in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam paper leak," the Rajasthan Police said in a post X on Tuesday.
Taking to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Tuesday said, "Paper leaks incidents are being controlled in the new Rajasthan of new India. An SIT formed to prevent paper leak gets major success.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

