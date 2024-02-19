PrimeBook Wi-Fi review: Android-powered laptop good for learning and work

Indian startup Primebook's inaugural device offers a distinctive experience. Based on the Android platform, the device is an ultra-portable laptop with keyboard and touchpad hooked in. Others have tried similar recipes before, but struggled since Android is primarily a smartphone OS. Primebook turned the challenge into opportunity by tailoring Android apps for keyboard functionality. The efforts translated into a device that has a form factor of an ultra-portable laptop and the operating system that most people are verse with – Android. Is it a winning formula? Let us find out:

Design

The Primebook Wi-Fi has a thin and compact form factor, and plastic construction. It feels sturdy and offers a matte finish that lends a soft touch sensation. For stability, the laptop has rubber grips on the underside. Since the device has a fan-less design, there is no visible air vents.

Like traditional laptops, there are ports available on both left and right side on the lower body. Speaking of ports, there are 2x USB-A, 1x micro HDMI, 1x USB-C, 1x microSD, and 1x 3.5mm headphone.

As for the display, there is an 11.6-inch panel of 16:9 aspect ratio flanked by thick bezels on all sides. On the top bezel area, the laptop has a front-facing camera for video calls and more. On the bottom bezel, there is a Primebook insignia elevating the profile.

The lower half of the laptop houses a spacious keypad with generously sized keys and a sufficiently large trackpad. Positioned above the keypad is a dual microphone setup, marked with mic icons for reference. Besides, there are LED indicators for power, caps lock, and trackpad lock.

Measuring 19.3mm in thickness and weighing just over a kilogram, the Primebook is an ultra-portability device. However, the soft-touch top panel, while luxurious, can feel slippery and prone to fingerprint smudges, necessitating periodic cleaning. Additionally, some users may notice slight flexing in the front panel. However, this does not compromise the laptop's overall durability.

Display and audio

The Primebook laptop boasts an 11.6-inch HD IPS LCD panel stretched in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display offers ample brightness, ensuring comfortable readability in outdoor settings. Adding to this, an anti-glare coating minimises reflections, enhancing visibility in bright conditions. Operating at a standard 60Hz refresh rate, the display maintains smoothness without feeling sluggish.

While the display may lack vibrancy, it manages to reproduce most colours and retains sharpness for most content. However, for viewing high-resolution content, some details may be slightly lacking.

In the audio department, the Primebook Wi-Fi impresses with its dual-speaker setup positioned at the bottom near the front. These speakers deliver good sound with adequate volume levels, ideal for usage in any setting. Despite clarity, the speakers are susceptible to picking up reverb due to their placement, though this is only noticeable during music playback.

Camera and microphone

The Primebook Wi-Fi has a built-in 2MP camera positioned at the top of the display, enabling video recording at 30 frames per second. While the picture quality is satisfactory for video calls at this price point, it is only advised to be used in well-lit environments. Furthermore, due to the device's compact form factor, users may need to consider elevating the laptop for better positioning during video calls.

For audio input, the dual microphones excel at capturing clear speech in relatively quiet environments, making them suitable for video calls and meetings. In noisy settings, users can opt for an external microphone via the audio jack or Bluetooth connectivity for improved performance.

Keyboard and Trackpad

The Primebook Wi-Fi boasts a standard QWERTY keyboard, albeit without a dedicated number pad. The keys are generously sized, which minimises the likelihood of mistyping. Remarkably, despite its compact size, the spacing between keys is sufficient, allowing for comfortable typing even at higher speeds. Though the key travel is minimal, users still receive satisfactory tactile feedback while typing. Notably, the absence of backlighting is understandable given the device's price point.

As an Android laptop, certain key functions have been reconfigured to facilitate easier navigation. For instance, the traditional escape button has been replaced by a dedicated back button reminiscent of those found on Android smartphones. Similarly, the Windows or Start button has been repurposed to open the app drawer, while the Function key has been replaced by a dedicated browser launch button.

The laptop's touchpad, built from durable plastic, is surprisingly spacious, almost comparable to that of a standard 15.6-inch laptop. It boasts responsiveness and supports multi-finger gestures such as double-finger swipe for scrolling. Furthermore, Primebook has provided the flexibility to adjust trackpad sensitivity in settings.

Primebook WiFi laptop

Software

The Primebook Wi-Fi operates on the Android 11 platform with the company’s own PrimeOS UI layered on top. While it harnesses the power of Google's Android ecosystem, it diverges by featuring a distinct App Store in lieu of the traditional Google Play Store. This proprietary store facilitates the installation of compatible Android apps. Notably, popular productivity tools such as Google Workspace and Microsoft Office are readily available and adeptly optimised for the laptop interface. The company has admirably tailored all available Android applications to suit the laptop format, ensuring a cohesive user experience.

Furthermore, essential streaming apps including YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix are seamlessly accessible. However, due to the device's modest 64GB storage capacity (review unit), users may opt to utilise browser-based versions of certain apps like YouTube, the optimisation of the web versions of these platforms may not match that of dedicated applications.

Critically, the Primebook Wi-Fi distinguishes itself with a clean UI devoid of bloatware, fostering intuitive navigation reminiscent of Android smartphones. Overall, the device delivers a fresh user experience without sacrificing ease of use.

Performance

The Primebook Wi-Fi laptop is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 chip paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. It smoothly handles everyday tasks like working on Google Docs, streaming videos, and web browsing. While app launches are not lightning-fast, they are sufficiently quick to avoid inconvenience. However, multitasking poses some challenges for the Primebook Wi-Fi. For instance, launching apps feels slower and less responsive when multiple browser tabs are open in the background.

In terms of battery performance, the Primebook impresses. Its 4,000mAh battery easily provides five hours of usage for document work or web browsing. More demanding activities like video streaming or gaming consume more battery but still offer a minimum of three hours of usage. Charging the device with the provided charger does take slightly longer than anticipated, at around one hour and forty minutes to reach full capacity from a five percent battery level. Nevertheless, the device's ability to charge via the Type-C port adds to its versatility.

Verdict

The Primebook Wi-Fi offers a unique software experience without compromising functionality. Its decent performance, paired with an impressive battery life, provides an appealing alternative for those in search of a device that's both user-friendly and affordable. Furthermore, its compact and lightweight construction further solidifies its position as a viable alternative to budget Android-powered tablets and smartphones.