Delhi water crisis: AAP's 10-member delegation meets with L-G Saxena

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti were among the 10-member delegation that met Saxena

Bharadwaj said Saxena has assured them of talking to the Haryana government regarding the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday over the water crisis in the national capital and said they were assured that the matter would be taken up with the Haryana government.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti were among the 10-member delegation that met Saxena.
"The monsoon is expected around June 28. The rains have already started in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. It is a matter of one week. We have requested him to get Delhi water for this one week," Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.
Bharadwaj said Saxena has assured them of talking to the Haryana government regarding the matter.

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

