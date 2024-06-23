Business Standard
Stop line violations at traffic signals up by 32% in Delhi, says police

"This represents an approximate increase of 32 per cent rise in the number of prosecutions for stop line violations compared to the same period last year," said the officer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Violations of the stop line at traffic signals in the national capital have seen a significant rise this year with a 32 per cent spike, police said on Sunday.
Delhi Traffic Police has recorded 237,000 such violations in 2024, up from 180,000 such violations last year, data showed.
"Delhi Traffic Police have noted a substantial rise in the number of prosecutions for stop line violations this year," said a senior officer of the Delhi Traffic Police.
"This represents an approximate increase of 32 per cent rise in the number of prosecutions for stop line violations compared to the same period last year," said the officer.
Police said that these violations pose a significant risk to pedestrian safety and disrupt the smooth flow of traffic.
"The Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to curb this trend through increased vigilance and the use of technology. Traffic police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024," said the police officer.
According to police, by identifying the areas with the most frequent traffic violations, this analysis facilitates targeted enforcement efforts to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.
Enhanced monitoring, including the deployment of automated cameras at major intersections, has played a crucial role in detecting and recording violations.
"Traffic police have also conducted several awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of stopping at designated lines and the potential consequences of non-compliance. Regular checks and stringent action against offenders are being conducted to deter motorists from breaching stop line rules," said the officer.

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

