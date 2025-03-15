Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 08:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi sees relief from heat after rain on Holi, IMD predicts more showers

Delhi sees relief from heat after rain on Holi, IMD predicts more showers

The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.05 degrees Celsius and 35.88 degrees Celsius, respectively

Following Holi celebrations, the weather in Delhi and surrounding areas has become cooler due to rain showers | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai
Apexa Rai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, with light rain predicted for the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, with light rain or drizzle expected in the morning and towards the night.  

Weather updates for today  

The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.05 degrees Celsius and 35.88 degrees Celsius, respectively. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, amid warm conditions. The relative humidity is 18 per cent, and the wind speed is 18 km/h.  

Rain and strong winds expected  

Following Holi celebrations, the weather in Delhi and surrounding areas has become cooler due to rain showers. On Friday evening, cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of North India experienced light to moderate rainfall. The IMD has forecast rain on March 15 and 16, accompanied by gusty winds, which might bring a slight dip in temperatures.  
 
 
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive rain over the next 24 hours.  

Fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir  

Jammu and Kashmir have been experiencing fresh snowfall, particularly in South Kashmir. The IMD expects light to moderate snowfall and rainfall over the next 36 hours, with an overall improvement in weather conditions by March 16. By March 17, the region is likely to witness clearer skies, with only scattered rainfall in some areas.  

Delhi's AQI update  

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'moderate' category on Saturday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 112 at 8 am on March 15.  
 

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

