LIVE news updates: Holi processions in Sambhal to end by 2:30 pm, says police
A representative for the estate of actor Gene Hackman is seeking to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports -- especially photographs and police body-camera video -- related to the recent deaths of Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa after their partially-mummified bodies were discovered at their New Mexico home last month.
Authorities last week announced that Hackman died at age 95 of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease as much as a week after a rare, rodent-borne disease -- hantavirus pulmonary syndrome -- took the life of his 65-year-old wife.
The couple's bodies were not discovered until February 26 when maintenance and security workers showed up at the Santa Fe home and alerted police -- leaving a mystery for law enforcement and medical investigators to unravel.
Sambhal MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Zia ur Rehman Barq urged people of all the communities to maintain peace and harmony ahead of the Jumma and Holi celebrations.
Posting his appeal on Facebook, Rehman wrote, "I request everyone that the holy month of Ramzan Sharif is going on, and tomorrow is Friday. It is also the festival of Holi. I request the Muslim brothers to offer prayers at the nearest mosque and avoid going to a place where colours are thrown. I also request the Hindu brothers to celebrate their festival with joy and enthusiasm while taking care of our mosques and people."
Holi processions in Sambhal to end by 2:30 p.m. for Friday prayers: Authorities
Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi on Friday addressed arrangements for Holi celebrations in Sambhal, stating that processions for the festival will be permitted across the city. He further said that Friday Prayers would be offered after 2:30 pm.
Questions to Home Ministry on agreements with insurgent groups in northeast 'removed': Manipur MP
Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has claimed that his questions relating to agreements the government has signed with insurgent groups in the northeastern states was "removed" from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025. Akoijam said he met with Speaker Om Birla and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday and appraised them of the "unusual episode".
First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 8:51 AM IST