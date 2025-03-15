Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India News / 'India needs multiple languages, not just two': Pawan Kalyan amid NEP row

Kalyan's remarks come amid Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's accusations against Union government of 'Hindi imposition' and his refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)'s three-language formula

Kalyan was speaking at the Janasena Party's 12th foundation day celebration in Pithapuram town of the district (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Mar 15 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing language row between the Union government and Tamil Nadu, Janasena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday emphasized the need to preserve India's linguistic diversity, saying that the country "needs multiple languages, including Tamil, not just two."

"India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, not just two. We must embrace linguistic diversity--not only to maintain the integrity of our nation but also to foster love and unity among its people," Kalyan said while addressing party workers at an event in Kakinada district.

Kalyan was speaking at the Janasena Party's 12th foundation day celebration in Pithapuram town of the district.

 

Kalyan's remarks come amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's accusations against the Union government of 'Hindi imposition' and his refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)'s three-language formula.

Taking a veiled dig at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) without directly naming the party, Kalyan accused Tamil Nadu politicians of hypocrisy, pointing out that while they oppose Hindi, they allow Tamil movies to be dubbed into Hindi for financial gain.

"I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi--what kind of logic is that?" Kalyan asked.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai reiterated the party's stance on the three-language policy, saying that while the people of the state do not want a third language imposed upon them, they are open to learning one voluntarily.

"We are continuously saying that there is a need for a third language. More than 14 lakh people have signed in the signature language. People of Tamil Nadu don't want a compulsory third language which is pushed on them, like Hindi - which Congress did in 1965," Annamalai told ANI.

He further alleged double standards by the DMK, pointing out that private schools run by DMK leaders teach Hindi, while government schools do not.

"People willingly want to learn a third language, which is optional. Tamil Nadu is ready; only the DMK is not ready. All the private schools run by the DMK teach a third language; they teach Hindi. Why do they not want the Government school students to learn a third language?" he questioned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pawan Kalyan three language formula Indian languages

Mar 15 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

