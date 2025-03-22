Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi temperature rises, may hit 40 degrees soon; AQI remains 'moderate'

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.57 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with strong surface winds (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Saturday morning after experiencing significant changes over the past few days. The temperature remained lower than usual at night, bringing much needed relief. In the recent days, mercury has shown a spike in the afternoon when it crosses 30 degrees Celsius. Rain on March 14 improved air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi might reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of this week.

Weather updates for today

Mercury is expected to rise in the national capital starting today, and may touch the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in the next few days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 18.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.57 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 9 per cent, and the wind speed is 9 km/h.
 

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the fifth day on Saturday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 149 at 8 am on March 22, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 144 at 4 pm on March 21.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Sunday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.63 degrees Celsius and 35.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Humidity levels will be at 7 per cent. 

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

