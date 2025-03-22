Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Media must vie for independence, many being controlled: Justice Muralidhar

Media must vie for independence, many being controlled: Justice Muralidhar

Justice (retired) Muralidhar was speaking at BG Verghese Memorial Lecture on the topic 'Media, Courts, and Freedom of Expression'

Justice S Muralidhar

media's role is to hold power accountable: Justice Muralidhar | Image: X/Project39A

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Orissa High Court chief justice S Muralidhar on Friday said the media in India has had to fight for its independence as many mainstream media are either owned by "large corporate houses or by political parties".

Justice (retired) Muralidhar was speaking at BG Verghese Memorial Lecture on the topic 'Media, Courts, and Freedom of Expression' here.

"The media's role is to hold power accountable, and it cannot do so effectively if it is beholden to corporate and political interests," he said.

Highlighting the "increasing constraints on independent journalism" and the challenges posed by corporate and political influences on the media, he said major print and electronic media houses are largely controlled by corporate entities or political parties.

 

"The media in India has had to fight for its independence and for its freedom. It is a fact though that much of the mainstream print and electronic media are either owned by large corporate houses or by political parties. Both print and electronic media operate on purely commercial lines dependent as they are on government advertisements, licences and permissions, corporate sponsorships, commercials," he said.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Media must exercise utmost caution before publishing anything: SC

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Delhi HC seeks reply from media houses on Jagan Reddy's defamation suit

Open AI

ANI files lawsuit against OpenAI, claims misuse of copyrighted news content

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC issues notice to The New Indian, X over 'contemptuous' material

M V Shreyams Kumar, President, Indian Newspaper Society (INS)

M V Shreyams Kumar elected president of INS, succeeds Rakesh Sharma

While the information and broadcasting minister recently described the Indian press as 'robust and flourishing,' the former chief justice argued that this characterisation does not equate to being "free and independent."  "The mainstream media today operates on purely commercial lines, relying on government advertisements, corporate sponsorships, and political patronage," he said, and added, "This dependence has led to rampant self-censorship, paid news, and the prioritisation of profit over journalistic integrity."  He invoked the warning of Joseph Pulitzer, who cautioned that when a publisher views the press solely as a business venture, it loses its moral power. In today's India, the race for TRPs and corporate funding has led to a media landscape where independent journalism is under threat, he said.

A key concern raised by Justice (retired) Muralidhar was the "growing alignment of mainstream media with the establishment".

Recalling a recent panel discussion, he noted that a senior lawyer and MP of the ruling party dismissed any concerns about media bias, saying that corporate-controlled media was simply exercising its 'free choice' to support the government.

This 'choice,' Justice (retired) Muralidhar suggested, is often a result of pressure rather than genuine editorial independence. Despite these challenges, he expressed optimism about the resilience of independent journalists.

He cited examples of fearless investigative reporting, such as the Panama Papers, which exposed illicit financial dealings by global elites.

This groundbreaking investigation was the result of a collaboration between over 370 journalists from 76 countries, proving that cross-border coalitions can counteract suppression, he said.

He also acknowledged the role of digital media in providing alternative spaces for independent journalism.

'The internet and social media have enabled journalists to engage directly with their audiences, bypassing traditional gatekeepers," he noted.

"Though these platforms are not free from state scrutiny, they have allowed for the emergence of courageous voices willing to challenge power," he added.

Justice (retired) Muralidhar also delved into the judiciary's relationship with the press and emphasised that an independent media is crucial for the judiciary to function effectively in a democracy.

More From This Section

Amit Shah speaks in the house

'12 peace accords signed, 10.9K youth gave up arms in Northeast': Amit Shah

Scam

CBI files 3 FIRs in ₹9000-crore Noida Sports City 'scam', conducts raids

Donald Trump, Trump

News Highlights: We will have a full ceasefire very soon in the Russia-Ukraine war, says Trump

In growth lane: Exports of passenger vehicles, 2-wheelers surge in 2024

Delhi govt to enforce ban on refuelling overaged vehicles from April 1

Toll Plaza

NHAI debars 14 toll agencies over irregularities in fee collection

Topics : Indian news media Indian Judiciary Indian media firms Indian media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon