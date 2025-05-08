Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi braces for more rain, thunderstorms today amid ongoing cool spell

Delhi braces for more rain, thunderstorms today amid ongoing cool spell

The weather department has put a yellow alert in place for May 8, and has urged the public to take necessary precautions for safety

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Ever since May 2, intermittent drizzles and a drop in maximum temperatures have kept the weather relatively cool (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather as the city continues to enjoy a spell of relief from the scorching heat after rainfall in some parts of the city. Following intense hot weather conditions towards the end of April, the city experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 2. Ever since, intermittent drizzles and a drop in maximum temperatures have kept the weather relatively cool. The rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue over the coming days. 

Today's forecast: Rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday in the national capital. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to stay around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will fall to around 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The weather department has put a yellow alert in place for May 8, and has urged the public to take necessary precautions for safety.   

Weather forecast for the week

Residents can expect relief from the heat until May 11, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to continue until May 9, while cloudy skies will persist through Thursday. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph during storms, will also be seen. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. 

Air quality remains in ‘moderate’ category

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 148 at 7 am, compared to 132 at the same time a day earlier. The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 152 at 4 pm on May 7. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 160, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 116 and 88, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 110. 
 According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. 

More From This Section

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU teachers begin month-long protest over promotions, probation delays

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

Over 30% girls, 13% boys in India sexually violated before age 18: Lancet

IIIT Allahabad

Cabinet approves Rs 11,829-cr expansion of five IITs, 6,576 new seats added

Elon Musk, starlink

Govt issues Letter of Intent to Starlink for satellite internet rollout

Supreme Court, SC

Land compensation must reflect equity, justice and fairness: Supreme Court

Topics : BS Web Reports Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon