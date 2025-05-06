Delhi weather update: Rain, thunderstorms expected today, AQI at 120

Delhi continues to get a breather from the scorching heat as the ongoing rainy spell brings relief. Following intense hot weather conditions in recent days, the city experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 2. Since then, intermittent drizzle and a drop in maximum temperatures have kept the weather relatively cool.
Today's forecast: IMD issues yellow alert for rainThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, in the national capital. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms, are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to stay around 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Weather forecast for the weekResidents can expect relief from the heat until May 11, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to continue until May 7, while cloudy skies will persist through Wednesday. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph during storms, are expected until May 6. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius.
Air quality improves to ‘moderate’ categoryAir quality in Delhi improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 120 at 7 am, compared to 164 at the same time a day earlier. The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 119 at 4 pm on May 5. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 248, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 89 and 84, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 79.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.