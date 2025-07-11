Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain

Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain

Humidity levels to stay high at around 83 per cent, adding to discomfort amid cloudy skies and passing showers

Mumbai high tide, high tide

The IMD has advised fishermen to stay ashore and remain alert until conditions improve (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai continued to face the impact of heavy rain over the past few days, with residual flooding and delays reported across some areas. On Wednesday, the city experienced moderate showers, and more rain is expected today, accompanied by generally cloudy skies across Mumbai and its suburbs.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any active weather alerts for the region today. However, light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the city and Konkan coast, under the influence of an active monsoon phase. Isolated areas may also witness thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph.
 

Temperatures and humidity levels

Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees C, while the minimum may stay close to 26–28 degrees C. Humidity levels will remain high at around 83 per cent, increasing discomfort despite intermittent rain. 

Mumbai weekly weather forecast till July 16

The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Mumbai in the week ahead. However, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue intermittently throughout the week. Temperatures are likely to range between 24 degrees C and 35 degrees C, with persistent humid and overcast conditions.

Also Read

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Heavy rains trigger yellow alert in Mumbai; Modak Sagar lake overflows

Mumbai Rains

IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, thunderstorms, moderate rain likely

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

IMD issues 'yellow alert' in Delhi, Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: 18 killed, travel hit, IMD issues red alert for Raigad

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai witnesses incessant rains; local trains, metro services affected

Fishermen warned against strong winds in Arabian Sea

The IMD has flagged dangerous wind conditions over multiple parts of the Arabian Sea, urging fishermen to avoid venturing out into affected regions. 
Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected off the coasts of Somalia, Oman, and Yemen, and over much of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea. Similar conditions are forecast for the northern parts of the southwest Arabian Sea, southern parts of the northwest Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Mannar.
 
Squally weather, with winds between 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely over the southeast, east-central, and southwest Arabian Sea.
 
The IMD has advised fishermen to stay ashore and remain alert until conditions improve.

More From This Section

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR remains pleasant after rain; IMD predicts more showers ahead

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, landslides claim 91 lives since June 20

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC stays 'Udaipur Files' release, asks petitioners to approach Centre

Topics : Mumbai rains weather forecast IMD weather forecast BS Web Reports Indian monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon