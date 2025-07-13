Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Ujjwal Nikam, who helped prosecute Kasab, among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

Ujjwal Nikam, who helped prosecute Kasab, among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

Ujjwal Nikam gained widespread recognition during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial, prosecuting Ajmal Kasab and successfully arguing for the death penalty

Ujjwal Nikam

Ujjwal Nikam. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated four eminent personalities to the Rajya Sabha. Among those nominated is prominent criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, known for handling high-profile cases such as the trial of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab.
 
According to the notification released on Sunday, July 13, the President made the nominations to the Upper House under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article.  Besides Nikam, the President has nominated veteran social worker and educationist C Sadanandan Master, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and noted historian and academic Meenakshi Jain to the Rajya Sabha.
 

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

