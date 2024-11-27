Business Standard
Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone, head towards TN

According to the IMD, the depression is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm

Representative Image: Authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in several regions. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning. The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rains for the region, with rains being heavy sometimes, till Thursday (November 28).

"Yesterday's depression will intensify into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, told ANI.

 

According to the IMD, the depression is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, skirting the Sri Lanka coast, during the subsequent two days. A continuous watch is being maintained for the movement and intensification of the system.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued weather alerts for Tamil Nadu. A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in three central districts on November 26 and two districts on November 27. Additionally, Chennai will be under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall from November 27 to 29. Neighbouring districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet, will be under yellow and orange alerts from November 27 to 30.

There has been rainfall in the suburbs of Chennai.

Authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains. These districts are expected to experience severe weather conditions starting November 26.

According to the IMD on November 26, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal area.

On November 26, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga & Ramanathapuram districts and Puducherry.

On November 26, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli and Thoothukudi districts.

On November 27, light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On November 28, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with thunderstorms & lightning over Tamilnadu (at many places over coastal Tamilnadu, at a few places over interior Tamilnadu), Puducherry, and Karaikal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Bay of Bengal heavy rains Cyclone

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

