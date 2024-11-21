Hyundai Motor targets 100% renewable energy by 2025, to set up two TN units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is all set to come up with two renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu, as a step towards meeting the company's target of 100 per cent renewable electricity dependency across its manufacturing operations by 2025.
HMIL signed a Power Purchase and Shareholder Agreement with Fourth Partner Energy Ltd (FPEL). At present, the company is fulfils 63 per cent of its energy requirements using renewable sources (as on June 2024), and aims to reach the 100 per cent mark ahead of most automakers in the country.
"This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in Hyundai Motor India Limited’s journey and reaffirms our commitment towards sustainability. Our collaboration with FPEL will help us achieve the RE100 benchmark by 2025," said Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, whole-time director and chief manufacturing officer, HMIL.
As part of this partnership, HMIL will invest Rs 38 crore towards setting up these renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu. These facilities will operate under a group captive mode with a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. HMIL will hold 26 per cent and FPEL will hold 74 per cent equity stake in the project. This long-term agreement will ensure a 25-year supply of renewable energy to HMIL.
"By harnessing the potential of wind and solar power, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint, but also living true to our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. We believe this strategic collaboration will inspire other industries to embrace renewable energy and contribute to a sustainable future," he added.
RE100 is a global corporate renewable energy initiative by the Climate Group, bringing together hundreds of large and ambitious businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity.
More From This Section
“We are proud to collaborate with HMIL in accelerating their journey towards 100% renewable energy. This next phase of our partnership with Hyundai Motor India Limited is testament to FPEL’s integrated capabilities and execution expertise across solar, wind and battery storage solutions. It also demonstrates the vital role corporates play in building and ensuring a sustainable future," said Vivek Subramanian, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Fourth Partner Energy.
"Through this agreement, we will be supplying HMIL with over 250 million units of clean energy every year, which will help the company mitigate CO2 emissions by 2 lakh tons annually. Together, we are setting a precedent for responsible energy consumption and contributing meaningfully to India’s renewable energy goals," Subramanian said.
HMIL’s robust Energy Management System involves conserving energy and resources throughout its operations, incorporating low-carbon practices and reducing emission across the value chain. The company has further adopted large-scale innovative practices in energy management like 100 per cent transition from conventional to LED lighting in the plant as early as 2017 and at all its offices and dealerships, thermo-ceramic coating on furnaces and ovens to reduce fuel consumption, steam elimination through waste heat recovery in paint shops, relocation of boilers to reduce transmission loss, installation of turbo chillers in paint shops, to name a few.
HMIL has also installed a 10 MW rooftop solar plant at its manufacturing facility at Chennai. Since October 2022, the company has been strategically purchasing green power from Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to increase its renewable energy portfolio.
This collaboration with FPEL underscores HMIL’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy adoption as part of its broader efforts to achieve environmental stewardship and align with global benchmarks.