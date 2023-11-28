Sensex (0.09%)
Despite rain, air quality in Delhi in 'Very Poor' category, AQI at 395

Hanumangarh in Rajasthan recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 416. Aizwal, the capital of Mizoram recorded the best air quality with a 'Good' rating and AQI index value of 12

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Thick smog engulfs the area near the India Gate as air quality worsens in New Delhi (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Despite light rains, in the national capital, the air quality remained under the "Very Poor" category, with the average AQI for November 27 at 395, just under the "Sever" category, which is 400, according to data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Areas around Delhi also reported unhealthy air quality.


How is the air quality in the Delhi NCR region?
Delhi and its surrounding regions continue to breathe unhealthy air, with most cities under the "poor" or "very poor" category. Air quality in adjoining Ghaziabad was reported to be "poor", with an AQI index of 300. Another Uttar Pradesh district bordering the capital, Greater Noida had an AQI index value of 361 and fell under the "very poor category, according to the CPCB data.

Gurugram also had "Very Poor" air quality with an Air Quality Index value of 311. Sonipat, on the other hand, reported better air quality when compared to other cities around Delhi. However, the air quality remained "Poor" with an AQI index value of 206. Bahadurgarh at 404, was under the "Severe" category. Meerut in Uttar Pradesh recorded "very poor" air quality with an index value of 316, according to CPCB data.

Hanumangarh in Rajasthan recorded the worst air quality with an AQI index value of 416 which is categorised as "Severe". Aizwal, the capital of Mizoram recorded the best air quality with a "Good" rating and AQI index value of 12.



Regions with the worst air quality

According to the CPCB data, two regions recorded "Severe" air quality. This included Bahadurgarh at 404, which adjoins Delhi, and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan at 416, the worst in the list of most polluted areas. Among the most polluted regions, areas around Delhi-NCR dominated. This included cities like Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, and Hisar. Other key cities with bad air quality were Patna, Bathinda, and Rohtak.



What is the Delhi government doing to control the pollution?

News agency ANI spoke with Delhi's environment minister, Gopal Rai on Sunday, November 26. He said, "Pollution level had increased in the last 2-3 days. But today onward, we have come out of the 'Severe' category. It is predicted that the wind speed will increase from today. It is also predicted that there is a chance of light rainfall. So, I think that the improvement in air quality being seen today will further improve in the days to come and in the next 1-2 days the situation will improve."

Other than this, the Delhi government is using water guns on roads to settle the dust particles in the air to improve the air quality index.
First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

