Latest LIVE: Delhi's air quality improves marginally due to rainfall, wind

Ahead of the elections in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal exuded confidence in BJP, saying his party is going to win the elections and a leader from the backward community of BJP will become Chief Minister of the state. Goyal also said that once the BJP comes to power, corruption, appeasement politics, and nepotism will be ended in the state. Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has received sharp criticism from Congress MP Manickam Tagore for allegedly comparing Mahatma Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhankar described Gandhi as the 'Mahapurush' of the last century and PM Modi as the 'Yugpurush' of this century. "I want to tell you one thing. The mahapurush (great man) of the last century was Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush (man of the era) of this century," he said.