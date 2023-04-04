close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Safety and security of Muslim women is a priority for Modi govt: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is campaigning across the country to connect with the minority communities

IANS New Delhi
Muslim women after voting at a polling booth in Ballimaran Ward during MCD by-elections in New Delhi on Sunday, May 15, 2016 PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is campaigning across the country to connect with the minority communities, especially the Muslim community, has claimed that the safety of Muslim women is the priority for the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

In an attempt to convey the message that the government has done a big and historic work of providing equal rights and security to the Muslim women by declaring triple talaq illegal through Parliament, the saffron party on Tuesday took to its Twitter account depicting the entire sequence of events declaring the practice as illegal.

The video depicts the reactions of Muslim women along with the passing of the motion in the Rajya Sabha to declare triple talaq as illegal and the speech delivered by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Claiming to have empowered and protected Muslim women, the BJP wrote in a second tweet: "Triple Talaq law empowers and protects Muslim women!"

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Parliament on July 30, 2019 making it illegal.

--IANS

Also Read

Landslide win of PM Modi's BJP in Gujarat polls makes global headlines

PM Modi likely to hold 40 rallies across 144 LS seats lost in 2019 polls

PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat for two days from Saturday

PM Modi to hold grand roadshow in Delhi today; traffic advisory issued

Once known for poor law and order, UP progressing rapidly now: PM Modi

Tax evasion: 89 high-value foreign remittances come under I-T scanner

Rahul Gandhi fumes over BJP question; attacks Centre over Adani issue

Response to disaster has to be integrated, not isolated, says PM Modi

Jigme Wangchuck's 3-day India visit: NSA Ajit Doval calls on Bhutan King

Cyberabad police crackdown after data of 670 mn people stolen: What we know

stp/fs/dpb

Topics : RSS outreach to Muslims | Muslim communism | BJP

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon