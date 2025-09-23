Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 12:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Digital news publishers urge Centre to reimpose equalisation levy

Digital news publishers urge Centre to reimpose equalisation levy

In a formal representation to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union information & broadcasting minister, they said the levy's withdrawal has created an uneven playing field in the ecosystem

digital news media, social, portals, websites, online

The publishers pointed out that several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, continue to enforce digital services taxes or similar measures as interim solutions until the global ‘Pillar One’ framework under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the G20 is fully operational.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian digital news publishers recently urged the Centre to reconsider the withdrawal of the equalisation levy of 6 per cent on foreign digital companies generating substantial revenues from the domestic market.   In a formal representation to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union information & broadcasting minister, they said the levy’s withdrawal has created an uneven playing field in the ecosystem, with the balance now heavily tilted in favour of foreign technology platforms which also distribute news, directly or indirectly.   The publishers pointed out that several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, continue to enforce digital services taxes or similar measures as interim solutions until the global ‘Pillar One’ framework under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the G20 is fully operational.   In contrast, the absence of such a mechanism in India exposes domestic publishers to a significant disadvantage, despite being one of the largest digital markets in the world.   “Indian digital publishers are committed partners in the government’s vision of Digital India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement said. “However, long-term sustainability requires an equitable regulatory and fiscal environment. Without a measure like the equalisation levy, foreign platforms continue to reap the benefits of the Indian market without contributing proportionately, while domestic publishers bear the costs of quality journalism and content creation,” it added.   The publishers also raised concerns about growing anti-competitive practices of big technology platforms and the misuse of their content through unauthorised data scraping by large artificial intelligence (AI) corporations. 
 

More From This Section

Jal Shakti Ministry to go ahead with Bureau of Water Efficiency

Greywater reuse can save 30-40% of total water use: Ministry of Jal Shakti

Robin Uthappa

ED records statement of ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa in 1xBet betting probe

alcohol, liqour, drinks, Heineken, Kingfisher, UB, sober curious

Bihar police seize over 77,000 litres of liquor per month in 2025

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

India, ADB sign $125 mn loan pact to boost urban services in Assam

PLI, Product-linked scheme, electronics, manufactuing, consumer durables, air conditioners, white goods, led lights

AC, TV sales surge on day one as lower GST rates boost festive buying

Topics : digital news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon