India, ADB sign $125 mn loan pact to boost urban services in Assam

India, ADB sign $125 mn loan pact to boost urban services in Assam

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance through institutional reforms and capacity building, the finance ministry said

The project will benefit 360,000 residents of Assam by delivering continuous metered water supply and upgrading storm water management systems, the finance ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 22 2025

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed a $ 125-million loan agreement with an aim to enhance urban livability and bolster climate resilience in six districts of Assam.

The project will benefit 360,000 residents of Assam by delivering continuous metered water supply and upgrading storm water management systems, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance through institutional reforms and capacity building, it said.

Key infrastructure investments include the construction of six water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 72 million litres per day and 800 km distribution pipelines in the district headquarters of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Nalbari, it said.

 

The project will also deploy a real-time monitoring system, aiming to maintain non revenue water below 20 per cent, it said.

In Guwahati, the project will enhance storm water management in the Bahini Basin with flood diversion channels, upgraded drainage systems, and a nature-based retention pond to reduce flood discharge and improve groundwater recharge, it said.

The signatories to the loan agreement for the Assam Urban Sector Development Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the Government of India, and Mio Oka, Country Director, India Resident Mission, for ADB.

Topics : Assam indian government Asian Development Bank Urban India

First Published: Sep 22 2025

