Dil aur citizenship dono Hindustani: Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship

On August 15, 2023, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar officially renounced his Canadian passport and reclaimed his Indian citizenship. He made the announcement through a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he uploaded an image of the documents confirming his Indian citizenship.

The announcement coincided with India's 77th Independence Day, where he wrote, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani" (both my heart and citizenship are Indian). He added, "Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"

This move by the actor holds particular significance as Kumar has faced criticism and online backlash for possessing a Canadian passport.

According to a report by India Today, Akshay Kumar was also featured in the first episode of the new season of 'Seedhi Baat' on Aaj Tak. During his appearance, he made surprising revelations regarding his Canadian citizenship. The actor disclosed that he had indeed applied for it during a time when he was questioning his career trajectory during the 1990s. He recalled facing a series of more than 15 film flops during this phase, which led him to consider obtaining Canadian citizenship after a friend had suggested he move abroad for work opportunities.

However, just as he was on the brink of releasing his last two films, both turned out to be massive hits. This success shifted his trajectory, prompting him to remain in India and continue his acting journey.

Kumar also added that he had forgotten about the passport and never thought about changing it as he became busy building his career.



However, he expressed his intention to renounce his Canadian citizenship as a demonstration of his profound love for his homeland, India.

According to the report, he stated, "India means everything to me. Every achievement and success I've attained is rooted here. I consider myself fortunate to have opportunities to give back to my country. Uninformed criticisms hurt, and I wish people would refrain from making judgments without understanding the full context."

Currently, Akshay Kumar's film 'OMG 2' is running in theatres.

