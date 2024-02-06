Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Discussed our expanding bilateral partnership: EAM meets Fiji Dy PM Prasad

Notably, the Fiji Deputy PM will participate in a programme in the national capital today and head to Goa on February 7 for another event

S Jaishankar, Biman Prasad

Photo: X @DrSJaishankar

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Biman Prasad, on Monday and discussed the expanding bilateral partnership that exists between the two nations.
Welcoming the deputy PM of Fiji, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, "Glad to welcome Deputy PM of Fiji Prof @bimanprasad today. Discussed our expanding bilateral partnership, people-to-people ties, development cooperation and multilateral collaboration."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Biman Prasad, arrived in New Delhi late on Sunday night, kicking off his week-long visit to India. Upon reaching the national capital, Prasad was welcomed by the Ministry of External Affairs' JS Indo Pacific, Paramita Tripathi.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Deputy PM of Fiji also met the Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and held discussions in the areas of health, renewable energy and sustainable development.
Posting the pictures from the meeting on Monday, the MoS wrote on X, "Had an engaging discussion with Fiji's DPM @bimanprasad today."
"Glad to witness increased momentum in our development partnership, especially in the areas of health, renewable energy and sustainable development, and education," he added.
Notably, the Fiji Deputy PM will participate in a programme in the national capital today and head to Goa on February 7 for another event.
On February 8, he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya, as stated by the MEA.
Prasad, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics for Fiji, is the first foreign leader to visit Ayodhya after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
On February 9, Prasad will depart for Ahmedabad, followed by a visit to Gandhinagar on February 10, departing on February 11, thereby concluding his trip.
Prasad had previously visited India in February 2023. It was his first official trip to India. During that visit, he participated in a high-level Ministerial Session on 'Strategies for a Sustainable and Decarbonized Future.'

Also Read

Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Prasad arrives in Delhi for week-long India visit

Fiji's Dy PM Prasad on week-long visit to India, includes trip to Ayodhya

Venkatesh Prasad deletes 'corrupt guy' tweet, retweets to clarify

Venkatesh Prasad slams 'very,very ordinary India', says team lacks hunger

EAM holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on UNGA sidelines

Chandigarh mayoral elections: SC appalled by 'defacing' of ballots

Claims Centre not releasing funds 'politically-vitiated narrative': FM

BIS, AGMARK certification no longer must for food products: FSSAI

555 Asiatic lions died in five years, no rise in mortality rate, says Govt

Unruly passengers on no-fly list soared 78% last year, shows data

During the discussions, he highlighted the urgent need for global action on decarbonisation if the world is to genuinely fight issues like climate change, which is having devastating impacts on the lives and livelihoods of people in small developing island countries like Fiji.
Prasad also called upon the developed world to support affordable technology transfer to facilitate a smooth and economically feasible energy transition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fiji S Jaishankar bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon