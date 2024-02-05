Sensex (    %)
                        
BIS, AGMARK certification no longer must for food products: FSSAI

Sources said this decision taken at the meeting will go a long way in fostering ease of doing business in the food business in the country

Photo: fssai.gov.in

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in its 43rd meeting decided to do away with the need for Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or AGMARK certification for food products which have FSSAI license with them.

This means that once a Food Business Operator (FBO), from a small seller to a big firm, has received a FSSAI certification, they won’t be required to get a separate certification from Agmark or BIS for quality standards.
“After the amendments are finalized, food businesses would not have to go to different authorities for mandatory certification with only FSSAI certification being made mandatory for food products,” an official statement said.

Sources said this decision taken at the meeting will go a long way in fostering ease of doing business in the food business in the country.

The FSSAI authority comprises representatives from different ministries that include Commerce, Consumer Affairs, Law, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, States, and industry players.

The Union Secretary of Health and Family Welfare is the Chairman of the FSSAI and also chairs the food authority meeting where these amendments were finalized.

The FSSAI also decided to bring about set standards for ‘Haleem’ as part of standards for meat products.

Haleem is a dish made of meat, pulses, grains, and other ingredients, which currently does not have any set standards.

Other approvals by the FSSAI include standards of Mead (Honey wine) and Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages, revision of standards of milk fat products.

The amendments will come into force after the due process of notification and public comments.

Topics : Food safety FSSAI food security Size of dishes

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

