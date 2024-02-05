Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Unruly passengers on no-fly list soared 78% last year, shows data

Whenever a passenger indulges in unruly behaviour, the incident must be investigated by the airline's internal committee to decide the duration for which the passenger will be banned from

Air Passengers

Representational Image

Deepak Patel Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of unruly passengers placed on 'no-fly list' have increased by 78 per cent year-on-year to 108 in 2023, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told Rajya Sabha on Monday.The total number of unruly passengers surged to 247 with these additions. Whenever a passenger indulges in unruly behaviour, the incident must be investigated by the airline's internal committee to decide the duration for which the passenger will be banned from, according to the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Based on the internal panel's recommendation, the DGCA puts the passenger on a no-fly list for a specific period, Singh stated.
 
Last month, a passenger on-board an IndiGo flight physically assaulted a pilot who was making an announcement about a delayed takeoff. The video of the incident went viral on social media.


chart
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Go first bump subsides: Airline average daily load factor below 90% in July

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

TMS Ep605: Pilot fatigue, PV inventory, real estate stocks, stock split

New surveillance tech to reduce midair gap between aircraft from Jan 1

Govt amends food safety rules, only FSSAI nod mandatory for products

AAP leader Sanjay Singh not allowed to take Rajya Sabha oath: Reports

US, India share strong focus on energy transition, says US official

Great potential in bilateral trade between India, Suriname: President Murmu

Just 6 CT scan machines in Delhi govt hospitals for 30 mn people, HC notes

Topics : Charticle Air passenger No-fly list Domestic air passengers Civil Aviation Ministry DGCA vk singh Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon