EAM holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on UNGA sidelines

The external affairs minister also met his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic and discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy

On the sidelines of UNGA 78 , EAM Jaishankar met with FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan

On the sidelines of UNGA 78 , EAM Jaishankar met with FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level UN General Assembly session here, exchanging views on reforming multilateralism and cooperation in G20.
He held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Armenia on Sunday.
Jaishankar said it was a "real pleasure" to meet with Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Brcena of Mexico.
"Discussed taking forward our Privileged Partnership focusing on business, science & technology, education, economy and traditional medicine. Also exchanged views on reforming multilateralism and our work together in G20," he said in a post on X.
The external affairs minister also met his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic and discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.
Terming his meeting with Konakovic on the sidelines of the UNGA session as "good", Jaishankar said, "Discussed growing our bilateral ties with (a) focus on trade and economy."

Jaishankar also met with his counterpart from Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship," he posted on X.
Jaishankar is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the 78th UN General Assembly session, Dennis Francis, on Monday.
On Saturday, Jaishankar called on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and discussed the progress of the bilateral development partnership and the situation in Myanmar.
The two leaders met on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session here.
"Pleased to call on Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the progress of our development partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.
"Noted as well our expanding defence and cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on Myanmar," he added.
Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Cyprus and Uganda on Saturday.
He began a nine-day visit to the US on Friday, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and to host a special event on Global South. He would also participate in various plurilateral and bilateral meetings in New York.
He is scheduled to address the General Debate from the UN General Assembly hall on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

