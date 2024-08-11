Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PMSY scheme: Districts set to compete for model solar village funds

Centre rolls out guidelines under PM Surya Ghar Yojana with grant of Rs 1 crore per village

solar panel

Shreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
In a novel move, the Centre will put villages through a “challenge” to select them as Model Solar Villages and provide a grant under the newly launched PM Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSY) scheme.

The scheme launched earlier this year has three components for increasing off-grid solar solutions – residential buildings, commercial/industrial/government buildings, and Model Solar Villages.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The recent guidelines by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) are aimed at creating one Model Solar Village in each district of the country. The MNRE has allocated Rs 800 crore for this with a provision of central financial assistance of Rs 1 crore per model village.

According to the guidelines, a Model Solar Village will go through a challenge.

“Under this mode, villages in a district shall be mobilised for installing distributed solar installations, especially under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and other government schemes such as PM-KUSUM,” it said. PM KUSUM is another scheme of the Centre aimed at solarising agriculture in rural areas.

 After the challenge period is over, the villages will be assessed on the total distributed renewable capacity installed within the revenue border of the village and the village with the highest capacity (cumulative) in the village boundary shall be chosen as the Model Solar Village for that district, the guidelines said.

 Once the villages are selected, they will be given the grant under the scheme. The guidelines further said the funds should be aimed at making the village self-sufficient for all electricity needs on a 24x7 basis. “This may include meeting the power requirements of agricultural, residential, commercial, and government sectors. In case the mobilised funds are insufficient, the village should strive to achieve net zero status for electricity needs, i.e. electricity generated from RE sources placed equivalent to the electricity consumed by the village on an annualised basis,” it said.

More From This Section

Youth jobless rate fell globally to 15-year low in 2023: ILO report

20 million new rural homes to be built at existing unit assistance rates

Statsguru: Rising food prices in India spoil the taste of platter

Tendu leaves' collection increases 20% this season in Chhattisgarh

PM Narendra Modi unveils Bt cotton, 108 other high-yielding seed varieties


 Modhera, under the Mehsana district in Gujarat, is the first and only Model Solar Village in the country. The village has round-the-clock solar power and the residents pay no electricity bill. The project was jointly funded by the Centre and the Gujarat state government. It came up before the launch of PMSY.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 this year announced a new scheme with an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore for installing rooftop solar panels on 10 million households. Announcing the scheme, Modi on his social media handles said, “From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated into a National Online Portal which will further convenience.”

The National Portal which is now being spearheaded by the state-owned financier REC Ltd already has 20 banks and non-banking financial institutions that will lend to households seeking solar rooftops. Apart from this, eight public sector utilities (PSUs) under the aegis of the power ministry will take forward this scheme in several states. The subsidy under PMSY would be 60 per cent of the total project cost and the balance would be loan. Power ministry officials said the loan would need not be taken by the household but by the PSU implementing the project. 

 For the Model Solar Village, a District Level Committee (DLC) will be formed and entrusted with monitoring and coordination of the scheme. Panchayats will be roped in for mobilisation and awareness campaigns, according to the guidelines. “The panchayat shall also aim to leverage available vendor networks and connect prospective beneficiaries to banks to maximise solar technologies adoption in general and rooftop solar adoption under the scheme in particular,” it said.





GRAPHIC POINTERS

·       Model Solar Village scheme aims to meet electricity requirements of a village completely through solar power

·       Rs 800 crore allocated for this component under the Rs 75,000 crore PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSY)  

·       Villages to compete to receive PMSY funds. A village per district to participate.

·       Districts to identify eligible villages, draft plan for solarisation

·       Rs 1 crore to be given to selected Model Solar Villages

Also Read

Tata Motors, Tata Power partner to boost EVs, solar power adoption

Electricity: A strategic view

Despite new coal plants, India will face more power cuts by 2027: Research

Budget 2024 is an economists' Budget, says Citigroup MD Samiran Chakraborty

J&K admin approves Rs 400 crore rooftop solar project for govt buildings

Topics : solar power Model village India's solar energy renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon